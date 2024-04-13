3 of family among 4 die in mishap on Muktsar-Bathinda Road

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 12

A man, his parents and his friend lost their lives and a woman got seriously injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree along Muktsar-Bathinda Road at Buttar Shrinh village here this morning.

They were reportedly returning from Rama Mandi in Bathinda after attending a religious ceremony. Sources said that the car was moving at a fast pace and the driver lost control.

The deceased have been identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi (44), his father Darshan Singh Dhillon (66) and mother Jaswinder Kaur (65), all residents of Tibbi Sahib Road in Muktsar, and one Jaskaran Singh (42) of Lambi Dhabh village near here. Jaskaran’s wife is injured and admitted to a private hospital here.

Meanwhile, some kith and kin of the deceased alleged that the authorities at the Muktsar civil hospital initially failed to accommodate the bodies at the mortuary saying that they had the capacity to keep just one body in the freezer. They claimed that the ‘Sadak Surakhya Force’ too did not reach on time.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Muktsar