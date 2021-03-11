Ukraine accuses Russia of forcibly deporting over 2 lakh children

Kyiv, May 13
Ukraine said on Friday Russia had forcibly deported more than 210,000 children since its invasion on Feb. 24 and accused Moscow of wanting to make them Russian citizens.
Human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said the children were among 1.2 million Ukrainians who Kyiv says have been deported against their will.
Reuters could not independently verify the figure given by Denisova or her allegations, for which she did not provide supporting evidence.
The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Denisova's allegations concerning the deportation of large numbers of children and other Ukrainian nationals.
Moscow has denied intentionally targeting civilians since launching what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine and says it is offering humanitarian aid to those who want to leave Russia.
"When our children are taken out, they destroy the national identity, deprive our country of the future," Denisova said on national television.
"They teach our children there, in Russian, the history that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has told everyone." Russia has referred to "refugees" coming to Russia to escape fighting, particularly from the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is in Russian hands after weeks of siege and bombardment.
The 1949 Geneva Conventions, which define international legal standards for humanitarian treatment in conflict, prohibit mass forcible transfers of civilians during a conflict to the territory of the occupying power, classifying it as a war crime. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 arrested in Mohali grenade attack case
Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rin...
Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled for May 21
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
$44 billion Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold', says Elon Musk; shares slump
Twitter shares fall 17.7% to $37.10 in premarket trading, th...
Congress needs urgent reforms, extraordinary situations demand extraordinary measures: Sonia at Chintan Shivir
Attacks BJP for ‘wholesale reinvention of history, brutalisa...