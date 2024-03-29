DC assesses hail-hit wheat crop

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 28

Yamunanagar Deputy Commissioner Captain Manoj Kumar on Thursday visited agricultural fields in two villages of the district to take stock of the damage caused by hailstorms to wheat crop last month.

According to information, DC Kumar reached the villages of Nagla Jagir and Bal Chappar of Bilaspur subdivision here.

The DC, along with District Revenue Officer Shyam Lal and officials of the Revenue Department, visited the fields of those farmers who had registered the information regarding the losses of their wheat crop on e-Kshatipurti portal.

Some farmers met the DC Kumar and said due to the lack of knowledge, they could not upload the details of damage of their crops on the portal and now the portal had been closed. The DC then asked the District Revenue Officer to address their grievances.

Tehsildar Gaurav Sabarwal, Ashish Kumar, Ravindra Kumar, Subhash Chand, Amit Kumar, Mohan Lal and Ajmer Singh, along with officials of the department concerned and farmers, were also present on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar