Supreme Court to hear Kejri’s petition against ED arrest today

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 28

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s verdict upholding his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam.

Kejriwal’s petition is listed before a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, which had issued notice to the ED on his petition on April 15. On Saturday, Kejriwal told the Supreme Court that his arrest by the ED in the case was a classic case of a ruling party misusing probe agencies to crush its biggest political opponent — AAP and its leaders. The ED was acting in the most highhanded manner in a gross affront to the due process of law, he alleged in an affidavit filed in the top court. “The mode, manner and timing of the arrest of the petitioner when the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections had been announced and the Model Code of Conduct had come into force, speaks volumes about the arbitrariness of the ED. This timeline establishes the fact that the petitioner has been arrested intentionally with a mala fide intent without any necessity to arrest,” Kejriwal submitted.

Describing Kejriwal as “the kingpin and key conspirator” of the Delhi excise “scam”, the ED has told the top court that his conduct in avoiding interrogation despite nine summonses led the investigating officer “to form the satisfaction” that he’s guilty of money laundering.

The probe agency alleged AAP was “major beneficiary” of the proceeds of crime generated in the “scam” and the party committed the offence of money laundering through its national convener Kejriwal. However, Kejriwal countered the ED’s allegations, saying, “No specific role or act under Section 3 of the PMLA is established to even hold the petitioner liable vicariously.” He also denied the ED’s allegation that Rs 45 crore was transferred by South Group as an advance kickback which was utilised by AAP in Goa elections. “Not a single rupee was traced back to the AAP, and the allegations put forth in this regard are devoid of any tangible evidence, rendering them vague, baseless without any corroboration,” the Delhi CM said.

