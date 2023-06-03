Himachal doctors end strike after CM Sukhu says non-practising allowance will continue

Shimla, June 3
Doctors here on Saturday agreed to end their strike after they were assured by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu that they would keep getting the Non-Practising allowance.
A number of medical and veterinary associations had announced a strike after a decision to abolish NPA of doctors recruited by the state government.
During a meeting Saturday, Sukhu said the government had not abolished NPA for medical officers already in the job, a statement issued here said.
He also accepted the demands of delegating drawing and disbursing officer powers to principals of medical Colleges, giving representation to the doctors in Himachal Pradesh Medical Corporation, and time-bound promotion of doctors.
Sukhu said the doctors’ strike was “illogical” as the state government never stopped the NPA of the doctors already working and that they should have come forward to discuss the issues with the government before going on strike.
He said that in just five months of assuming the office, his government has started several reforms for the well-being of the medical fraternity.
Besides increasing the staff strength of doctors, the government is working to fill various posts of para-medical staff, he said.
The CM said that the government has decided to create a ‘Department of Emergency Medicines’ in all medical colleges of the state with a view to strengthen the casualty department.
He said that a scheme was underway to promote health tourism in the state and deliberations were on with some big companies already working in this sector.
