Here is how Triptii Dimri looks without make-up, the ‘Animal’ actress nailed the natural look

Chandigarh, March 12
Bollywood sensation Triptii Dimri, known for her effortless charm, continues to captivate fans with her stunning no-makeup looks.
The actress recently graced the public eye once again, showcasing her radiant complexion and understated glamour. Triptii opted for a clean, minimalist aesthetic, effortlessly flaunting her flawless skin devoid of heavy makeup. Sporting impeccably arched brows and a subtle touch of blush, her fresh-faced beauty served as an inspiration for fans looking to embrace their own natural allure.
Pairing an oversized round-neck T-shirt with cargo pants, Triptii exuded effortless chic while accessorising with a cap and shoulder bag.
This was not the first time she embraced the no-makeup look. Whether celebrating her birthday or dazzling on a photoshoot, Triptii consistently radiates confidence with her bare-faced beauty.
