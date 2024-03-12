Here is how Triptii Dimri looks without make-up, the ‘Animal’ actress nailed the natural look

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 12

Bollywood sensation Triptii Dimri, known for her effortless charm, continues to captivate fans with her stunning no-makeup looks.

The actress recently graced the public eye once again, showcasing her radiant complexion and understated glamour. Triptii opted for a clean, minimalist aesthetic, effortlessly flaunting her flawless skin devoid of heavy makeup. Sporting impeccably arched brows and a subtle touch of blush, her fresh-faced beauty served as an inspiration for fans looking to embrace their own natural allure.

Pairing an oversized round-neck T-shirt with cargo pants, Triptii exuded effortless chic while accessorising with a cap and shoulder bag.

This was not the first time she embraced the no-makeup look. Whether celebrating her birthday or dazzling on a photoshoot, Triptii consistently radiates confidence with her bare-faced beauty.

