Govt school clerk booked for ‘embezzling’ Rs 22L from fees

Panipat, April 7

The police have booked a clerk of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School for allegedly embezzling Rs 22.19 lakh from the school fee collected between July 2021 and 2023.

Sumitra, principal, Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Rajakheri village, filed a complaint with the police and said Kapil of Ugalan village of Hisar district, who is living in Sector 13, Kurukshetra, is posted as a clerk in the school.

only Rs 7.5l deposited During scrutinising the record of the school, it was found that the fee was not deposited in the account from July 2021 to 2023, which was Rs 29.69 lakh. It came to notice that the clerk had deposited only Rs 7.5 lakh in the account on November 16, 2023. — Sumitra, principal, Govt Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School

At present, the clerk is on deputation to the district election office. The school principal said it was Kapil’s duty to deposit the fee collected by the class incharges in the school’s saving account.

“During scrutinising the record of the school, it was found that the fee was not deposited in the account from July 2021 to 2023, which is Rs 29.69 lakh. It was found that the clerk had deposited only Rs 7.5 lakh in the account on November 16 last year,” she said.

The principal said after the matter came to the fore, the clerk was has been asked to deposit the balance amount of Rs 22.19 lakh, the principal added. “The clerk has embezzled Rs 22.19 lakh of government funds meant for the school,” the principal added.

SI Mahabir, SHO, Quilla police station, said on the complaint of the principal, a case under Sections 409 and 420 of the IPC was registered against the clerk. He said a probe into the matter is underway.

