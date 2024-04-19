Man, aides arrested for crushing wife, friend under truck in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 18

Gurjeet Singh, who was accused of crushing his wife Karamjeet Kaur and her friend to death under a truck on the Begu road in the city on Saturday morning, has been apprehended along with his accomplices Gurjant Singh, Kuldeep and Gurdeep Singh. Sirsa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan stated that the truck used in the incident had been seized.

The SP said during the incident, Gurjeet and Kuldeep, residents of Kanganpur, were in the truck, while the third and fourth accused, Gurjant and Gurdeep Singh, were involved in the murder conspiracy. Gurjeet had shared details of the plan with Gurjant before the incident.

The SP said during the investigation, it was revealed that Gurjeet had suspicions about his wife’s character. He suspected that Karamjeet’s Priyanka was provoking her. Therefore, he wanted to kill both of them. On Saturday morning, Gurjeet rammed his truck into Karamjeet’s scooter. Both Karamjeet and her Priyanka were crushed under the truck.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the Karamjeet’s brother Angrej Singh, a case of murder was registered at the Sirsa city police station.

A police team led by the city police station incharge, Inspector Dinkar Yadav, arrested all four accused involved in the incident after gathering crucial clues.

The SP said the accused were in police custody for interrogation.

Doubted wife’s character

During the investigation, it came to the fore that Gurjeet had doubts regarding his wife Karamjeet’s character. He suspected that Karamjeet’s friend Priyanka was instigating her, so he wanted to kill both.

