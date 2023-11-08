Omar Abdullah questions need to build road to cave shrine

Srinagar, November 7
NC leader Omar Abdullah has questioned the construction of a motorable road up to the Amarnath cave shrine and said playing with the environment in such a way was not good as it was akin to destroying it.
He said the annual pilgrimage to the shrine has been going on for years and there was no need to take vehicles there. “To provide some ease is one thing, but there is a dire need to have a relook at the matter. Taking vehicles to such places is akin to destroying them. Playing with our environment in such a way is not good,” Abdullah told reporters here.
#Amarnath Yatra #Environment #Hindus #Kashmir #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...
Bihar Cabinet okays 75% quota proposal
Supreme Court has capped it at 50%
Amid LAC standoff, Army to add more air power
To raise two more Aviation Brigades