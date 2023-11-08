Omar Abdullah questions need to build road to cave shrine

PTI

Srinagar, November 7

NC leader Omar Abdullah has questioned the construction of a motorable road up to the Amarnath cave shrine and said playing with the environment in such a way was not good as it was akin to destroying it.

He said the annual pilgrimage to the shrine has been going on for years and there was no need to take vehicles there. “To provide some ease is one thing, but there is a dire need to have a relook at the matter. Taking vehicles to such places is akin to destroying them. Playing with our environment in such a way is not good,” Abdullah told reporters here.

