Tribute paid to Marshal of the Air Force in Chandigarh

An IAF team performs at Sector 17 on Sunday. Vicky



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The 3 BRD wing of the Air Force, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Administration, marked a momentous occasion with the “Reverie Air warriors” tribute to Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh DFC, commemorating his 105th birth anniversary.

The celebrations took place at Plaza, Sector 17, where a series of scintillating performances left the audience in awe.

Show of skill, precision

  • The event marked 105th birth anniversary Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh DFC
  • The event showcased remarkable dance performances by children of Air Force School
  • “Air Warriors Drill Team” showcased its precision and skill with synchronised movements and impeccable coordination at Sector 17 Plaza.

The event showcased remarkable dance performances by children of Air Force School, followed by a show by the “Air Warriors Drill Team”, which showcased their precision and skill with synchronised movements and impeccable coordination.

The Air Force Band captivated the audience with soul-stirring melodies that evoked patriotism and pride. With their exceptional musical talent and dedication, they honoured the spirit of service and inspired unity.

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, former Chief of the Air Staff, graced the occasion as the chief guest alongside Rajeev Verma, Adviser to the Administrator, who was the guest of honour. Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary; Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary; Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner; Air Cmdre Rajeev Srivastava and other esteemed officers of the Chandigarh Administration and Air Force were present.

