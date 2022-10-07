Cleanliness drive by nss unit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A cleanliness drive was organised by the NSS unit of RS Model Senior Secondary School. NCC in-charges Amandeep Kaur (Junior Wing) and Gursimran Kaur (Senior Wing) led the students in collecting collected single-use plastic near Pancham Hospital, under the stewardship of Col Aman Yadav of Unit-3 Punjab Girls Battalion. An officer of the unit asked pupils to reduce the use of plastic in their day to day lives. Principal Sunita Devgan motivated the cadets and asked them to do more on awareness regarding clean environment.

Student Induction Programme held

The School of Architecture of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) organised Student Induction Program, ‘Genesis 2022’ on the occasion of World Architecture Day for first year students of Architecture and Interior Design. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, Amarinder Singh Malhi, Additional Chief Administrator, GLADA. A presentation was presented by the students on World Architecture Day. Cultural events like skit, singing, poem recitation etc were also held.

Session on civil services preparation

The Career Guidance & Placement Cell of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management organised an expert talk on the topic ‘Roadmap to Civil Service Examinations’ for civil service aspirants. The session was organised for first year students of the BCom and BBA streams. Prof Vishal Kumar, the principal of the college, formally welcomed the speaker, PCS Sukhman Mann. Students were informed about personality aptitude tests and it was explained to them how they could maintain body language during interviews.

Inter-school sports events organised

Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, DX-1, South, organised ’GS Memorial Inter-School Festival 2022’, open to all students of Grades I-X. "For the preliminary matches, teams from around 45 schools are coming for cricket, football and basketball competitions. The prelim matches will be held from October 6 to October 12. Director Pawandeep Singh said young players taking part in sports was the need of the hour. "There is no dearth of talent and we only need to provide more opportunities to youngsters," he added.