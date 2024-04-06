Expert monitors kitchen gardens at Sudhar village

Ludhiana, April 5
The Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), monitored kitchen gardens and distributed 40 summer vegetable kits in Sudhar village under Nutri Smart Village Programme of All India Coordinated Research Project – Women in Agriculture. Anganwadi workers, helpers, president of the Cooperative Society, and 40 farm women and farmers were present at the event.
Dr Shivani Rana, scientist, AICRP –WIA, delivered a lecture-cum-demonstration on layout of vegetable kitchen garden with an idea to encourage people to consume nutritious fruits and vegetables from their own kitchen gardens.
