Fire breaks out at furniture store

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A massive fire broke out at a three-storey furniture showroom near the Coca-Cola factory on GT Road at Khandwala area last night. However, no causality was reported in the incident. It took the Municipal Corporation’s Fire Brigade vehicles four hours to douse the flames. There were the chances of spreading the fire in the adjoining showrooms and and factory of Coca Cola. The fire fighters led by Dilbag Singh, Sub Fire Officer, Fire Brigade Department, reached the spot and controlled the flames. Goods worth lakhs were gutted and the roof of the rear part of the building also collapsed due to fire. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi also reached the spot. TNS

Jail inmate flees from hospital

Amritsar: A jail inmate admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital — Kaka Singh — escaped from police custody on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. He had been arrested by the Kapurthala police on November 27 in connection with a case of theft. On Monday, he was admitted in the emergency ward of Kapurthala Civil Hospital from where doctors referred him to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH). He was admitted to Ward No. 6 of GNDH and wardens Janak Singh, Sewak Ram and Satish of Kapurthala were deputed for his security. Yesterday, the guards informed the Kapurthala jail authorities that Kaka had slipped away from the hospital at around 3.30 am. A case has been registered at the Majitha road police station. The police have also booked three wardens for dereliction of duty under Sections 223 and 224 of the Indian Penal Code. Raids to nab Kaka are under way.