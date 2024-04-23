Passengers continue to face problem due to ‘rail roko’ agitation by farmers

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, April 22

Passengers were compelled to use buses to commute following cancellation and diversion of trains from Amritsar railway station due the ongoing rail roko protest by farmers at Shambhu border.

A large number of private and public buses were raking in the moolah. All buses Amritsar-Delhi route were going packed.

About 40 private buses daily ply on the busy Amritsar-Delhi route. Most of them charge Rs 700 to Rs 900 per passenger on normal days. Some of them were charging above the normal rate these days. Besides, taxi operators were also making most of the situation.

Vendors at the railway station were irked at repeated blocking of train movement. Similar blockade in February had caused them losses. Now, they were against staring at losses.

They said each vendor pays a monthly rent between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 to the railways, besides 18 percent GST over it. Apart from this, their other standing expenditure include about Rs 11 per unit commercial power tariff, salaries to their employees, maintenance and other charges. Frequent blockades were upsetting their accounts as they were unable to make both ends meet.

Authorities at Amritsar Railway station refunded over Rs 1.75 lakh to 349 passengers till April 21.

Meanwhile, Amritsar to Darbhanga train will be short originate on April 23. Amritsar to Mumbai Central Terminus was short originated today. Amritsar to CSMT Mumbai, New Delhi to Amritsar, Amritsar to New Delhi, New Delhi to Amritsar, Amritsar to New Delhi, Amritsar to Kolkatta, Amritsar to Howrah, Amritsar to Jaynagar and Amritsar to Katihar were diverted to other routes to reach their destinations on Monday.

