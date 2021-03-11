THE TRIBUNE CORPORATE BROADBANC

NFL records turnover of Rs 15,857 cr in FY 2021-22

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has achieved highest ever turnover of Rs 15,857 crore and despite stringent energy norms reported profit after tax of Rs 108 crore on standalone basis during the financial year 2021-22.

Trident posts revenue of Rs 69,415 m in 2021-22

Trident Ltd has recorded the highest ever annual revenue of Rs 69,415 million in financial year 2021-22. The profit before tax increased by 145% and net debt reduced by 9% Y-o-Y.

Awareness rally held on anti-tobacco day

The NCC cadets of Jaypee University, Waknaghat, HP, recently organised an awareness rally on the theme of ‘Anti-Tobacco Day’.

SK Saha takes charge as MD of Punjab & Sind Bank

Swarup Kumar Saha has assumed the charge as MD and CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank. Earlier, he was Executive Director of Punjab National Bank.

Škoda Auto India sells 4,604 units in May

Škoda Auto India has recorded sale of 4,604 units in May. This is yet another continuous run of massive year-on-year growth. The company had sold 716 units in May 2021.

Taj ranked India’s strongest brand for second time

Indian Hotels Company has announced that it's iconic brand ‘Taj’ has achieved the distinction of being No. 1 yet again on the list of the strongest Indian brands by Brand Finance in their ‘'India 100 2022’ report.

The Burger Club launches first store in Amritsar

The Burger Club has opened its first store in Amritsar. It offers a range of salads, coffee, cookies, and small bites.

Bajaj Finance launches awareness initiative

Bajaj Finance has launched an awareness initiative ‘Har Time EMI On Time’. It seeks to educate the public about the benefits of paying EMIs on time.

Truecaller announces various features for Android users

Truecaller has announced several upcoming features for Android users that are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks. These are voice call launcher for VoIP calling, a passcode lock for the SMS inbox among others.

HDFC Bank launches #EnginesOff campaign

HDFC Bank Parivartan has launched #EnginesOff campaign in 40 cities to raise awareness on cutting air pollution.

LEAD’s ‘Super 100’ scholarship programme

Four students from Bathinda, two from Shimla and two from Una are among 100 students selected nationwide for School EdTech LEAD’s ‘Super 100’ — a specially curated coaching and mentoring programme.

Xiaomi unveils Redmi 10A

Xiaomi has launched Redmi 10A in India. It comes with an octa core Helio G25 processor, a 6.53-inch display, a 5000mAh battery and a 13MP camera.

Freedom app launches ‘Icons of Bharat’ show

ffreedom app has launched a show titled ‘Icons of Bharat to celebrate the success stories of Indian farmers, micro-entrepreneurs and homemakers.

Railways records best-ever freight loading in May

Railways has recorded best-ever monthly freight loading of 131.6 MT in May. The incremental loading in May has been 16.89 MT, a growth of 14.7% over the previous best in May 2021.

Powergrid to build library in Narnaul under CSR

Powergrid has signed an MoU with the district administration, Mahendragarh, for the construction of a library in Surana village in Narnaul under its CSR initiative.

Global Shiksha adds two more products for kids

EdTech company Global Shiksha has added Preschool Magnetic Educational Kit and Kid’s Building Blocks to its array of offerings. These kits invigorate inquisitiveness in pre-school children.

Zodiac strengthens retail presence in Punjab, Haryana

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd has strengthened its retail presence in Punjab and Haryana. It has 14 company-operated stores in the two states.

Sonalika Tractors clocks sale of 12,615 units in May

Sonalika Tractors has clocked the highest ever May sales of 12,615 units, 42.1% higher than 8,878 units sold in May 2021.

Star Power Distribution MD bags MSME award

Sumit Aggarwal, MD, Star Power Distribution Co Pvt Ltd, has bagged Top 100 MSME Company award from Union Minister for MSMEs Narayan Rane at a function held in Delhi recently.

Amritsar: Complete bandh observed to mark Bluestar anniversary

Operation Bluestar anniversary largely peaceful, cops remain on toes in Amritsar

Poor canal system reason behind farmers' groundwater dependence

Five booked for murder attempt in Rajasansi

Tarn Taran: Border area farmers seek compensation

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives go-ahead to ultra-modern township in Mohali

Explosives near Burail Jail: NIA takes over probe, registers fresh FIR

Chandigarh residents continue to reel under hot conditions

Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; video goes viral

Law student held in Delhi for intentionally hitting biker with his SUV

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing to plea against stay on prayers at Mughal Mosque in Qutub Minar complex

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Drug peddler knocks down cop at naka, held after chase

Drug peddler knocks down cop at naka, held after chase

MC poll: Delimitation of wards to start soon

9 jhuggis pulled down by kin of the deceased man

At 5, this little girl leaving no stone unturned for her equestrian dream

A tribute: Sidhu Moosewala’s posters dot Jalandhar city

Textile park in Ludhiana to be game changer, to boost exports

Textile park in Ludhiana to be game changer, to boost exports

Hoax threat call to blow up police headquarters in Ludhiana

4 vehicle thieves held in Ludhiana, 3 mobikes recovered

Gangster turns heroin supplier

Youth dies of Covid in Ludhiana, 5 test +ve

Punjab ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Report absent colleagues on helpline: Health Dept to docs

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Focal Point area, no casualty

Punjabi University told to submit details for denying promotion to SC staffer

Civic body yet to take action against land encroachers