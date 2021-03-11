NFL records turnover of Rs 15,857 cr in FY 2021-22

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has achieved highest ever turnover of Rs 15,857 crore and despite stringent energy norms reported profit after tax of Rs 108 crore on standalone basis during the financial year 2021-22.

Trident posts revenue of Rs 69,415 m in 2021-22

Trident Ltd has recorded the highest ever annual revenue of Rs 69,415 million in financial year 2021-22. The profit before tax increased by 145% and net debt reduced by 9% Y-o-Y.

Awareness rally held on anti-tobacco day

The NCC cadets of Jaypee University, Waknaghat, HP, recently organised an awareness rally on the theme of ‘Anti-Tobacco Day’.

SK Saha takes charge as MD of Punjab & Sind Bank

Swarup Kumar Saha has assumed the charge as MD and CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank. Earlier, he was Executive Director of Punjab National Bank.

Škoda Auto India sells 4,604 units in May

Škoda Auto India has recorded sale of 4,604 units in May. This is yet another continuous run of massive year-on-year growth. The company had sold 716 units in May 2021.

Taj ranked India’s strongest brand for second time

Indian Hotels Company has announced that it's iconic brand ‘Taj’ has achieved the distinction of being No. 1 yet again on the list of the strongest Indian brands by Brand Finance in their ‘'India 100 2022’ report.

The Burger Club launches first store in Amritsar

The Burger Club has opened its first store in Amritsar. It offers a range of salads, coffee, cookies, and small bites.

Bajaj Finance launches awareness initiative

Bajaj Finance has launched an awareness initiative ‘Har Time EMI On Time’. It seeks to educate the public about the benefits of paying EMIs on time.

Truecaller announces various features for Android users

Truecaller has announced several upcoming features for Android users that are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks. These are voice call launcher for VoIP calling, a passcode lock for the SMS inbox among others.

HDFC Bank launches #EnginesOff campaign

HDFC Bank Parivartan has launched #EnginesOff campaign in 40 cities to raise awareness on cutting air pollution.

LEAD’s ‘Super 100’ scholarship programme

Four students from Bathinda, two from Shimla and two from Una are among 100 students selected nationwide for School EdTech LEAD’s ‘Super 100’ — a specially curated coaching and mentoring programme.

Xiaomi unveils Redmi 10A

Xiaomi has launched Redmi 10A in India. It comes with an octa core Helio G25 processor, a 6.53-inch display, a 5000mAh battery and a 13MP camera.

Freedom app launches ‘Icons of Bharat’ show

ffreedom app has launched a show titled ‘Icons of Bharat to celebrate the success stories of Indian farmers, micro-entrepreneurs and homemakers.

Railways records best-ever freight loading in May

Railways has recorded best-ever monthly freight loading of 131.6 MT in May. The incremental loading in May has been 16.89 MT, a growth of 14.7% over the previous best in May 2021.

Powergrid to build library in Narnaul under CSR

Powergrid has signed an MoU with the district administration, Mahendragarh, for the construction of a library in Surana village in Narnaul under its CSR initiative.

Global Shiksha adds two more products for kids

EdTech company Global Shiksha has added Preschool Magnetic Educational Kit and Kid’s Building Blocks to its array of offerings. These kits invigorate inquisitiveness in pre-school children.

Zodiac strengthens retail presence in Punjab, Haryana

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd has strengthened its retail presence in Punjab and Haryana. It has 14 company-operated stores in the two states.

Sonalika Tractors clocks sale of 12,615 units in May

Sonalika Tractors has clocked the highest ever May sales of 12,615 units, 42.1% higher than 8,878 units sold in May 2021.

Star Power Distribution MD bags MSME award

Sumit Aggarwal, MD, Star Power Distribution Co Pvt Ltd, has bagged Top 100 MSME Company award from Union Minister for MSMEs Narayan Rane at a function held in Delhi recently.