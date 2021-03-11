Kirron Kher terms AAP Chandigarh councillors 'junglee'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

City MP Kirron Kher today slammed the “unruly” behaviour of AAP councillors and termed them “junglee”.

She was addressing a press conference at the city BJP headquarters in Sector 33 to mark the completion of eight years of the Modi government at the Centre.

Answering a query on allegations by AAP councillors that the Mayor and MC officials were not allowing works to be done and they had met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to complain against them, she said, “It is their agenda not to listen to anybody or accept decisions. Look at the way they created a pandemonium in the first meeting of the MC House after they got elected. They broke tables and glasses. I have never seen such ‘jungleepana’ (wild behaviour).”

Later, city AAP president Prem Garg issued a press note saying, “I can only sympathise with her. She might have been under a lot of stress due to criticism over her long absence from the city. I can only pray to God to give her a better sense of humour, instead of using such foul and filthy language for respectable councillors.” He sought an apology from the MP over her remarks.