ED wants AAP’s poll strategy details from CM’s phone: Atishi

New Delhi, March 29

Senior AAP leader Atishi asserted on Friday that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) actions were politically motivated, aiming to disrupt the upcoming Lok Sabha elections rather than conduct a genuine investigation.

Atishi pointed out that Additional Solicitor General SV Raju inadvertently revealed the BJP’s true agenda behind Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in court, citing the need for his phone password as a reason for extending custody.

“The BJP is using the ED to access Kejriwal’s conversations with INDIA bloc leaders, as well as AAP’s media and social media plans, communication strategies and surveys in Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat and Assam, where the party is contesting,” she stated.

Kejriwal’s arrest, according to the Delhi Minister, is a tactic to impede the AAP’s electoral endeavours.

She further questioned the ED’s intentions, highlighting that the agency had recently stated that the phone used during the formulation and implementation of the excise policy was not found, emphasising, “So I want to ask the ED why they want to examine a phone that is only a few months old when they know that it is not the phone used during the policy period?”

“They will find out conversations with leaders of the INDIA bloc on this phone. Additionally, they will find the surveys of the 23 seats where the AAP is contesting and the entire campaign plan. The communication, media and social media plans of the Aam Aadmi Party for the Lok Sabha elections will also be found on this phone,” she added.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah said on Friday that former Union Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel, previously implicated in the aircraft lease scandal, has now been exonerated by the CBI, which is perceived to be influenced by the BJP, sparking allegations of political favouritism. Shah accused the BJP of systematically whitewashing corruption scandals through its political apparatus. He remarked, “The people of the country have witnessed how the BJP has created the world’s largest and most effective washing machine, solely for political purposes.”

Shah emphasised Patel’s transition from being accused to being cleared of charges. He said, “In July 2023, Patel, along with the Ajit Pawar faction, parted ways with the National Congress Party and allied with the Maharashtra government, led by the BJP. Merely eight months later, in March 2024, the CBI closed the case entirely by submitting a closure report to the court.”

