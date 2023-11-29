Chak De to Inside Edge — bring it on

Sharad Kelkar, who essays the role of coach Rane in Amazon miniTV Slum Golf, talks about his favourite sports drama of all time.

“I like Inside Edge’s first season, which was on Prime Video. Additionally, when it comes to sports dramas, it seems that there’s a limited selection. However, one film that stands out for me is The Greatest Game Ever Played, which revolves around golf and another gem that I like is Chak De India. While Hollywood has produced a handful of sports dramas, I believe Chak De India and Lagaan, has its own fan base, he shared.” On what made him say yes to the series, Slum Golf, he said, “Its name, the narration, the storyline and the character.”

#Amazon