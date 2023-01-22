Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making Emergency

Actress Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up the acting schedule for Emergency. In a post on social media, she hinted about enemies who worked over time to stop her from making the film, and shared that she had to mortgage her properties while making it. Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a string of BTS pictures from the sets of the film and shared a long note about her experience working on Emergency.

The actress mentioned: “As I wrap Emergency as an actor today, a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion... It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it. From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it despite alarmingly low blood cell count, my character as an individual has been severely tested.”

She added: “At the same time I want to share with you all that if you believe just working hard for your dreams or for what you want is enough, think again because that’s not true...You must work hard that’s given, even if you are worthy you will be tested beyond your limits and you mustn’t break. Hold on to yourself till you can ... You are fortunate if life spares you but you are blessed if it doesn’t.... If you break and shatter into pieces...Celebrate... Because it’s time for you to reborn...It’s a rebirth for me and I feel alive like never before...Thanks to my team...”

The actress will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The film, directed by Kangana, also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman and Shreyas Talpade. Kangana also has Sarwesh Mewara’s Tejas lined up, where she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Her film The Incarnation: Sita is in the pipeline. — IANS