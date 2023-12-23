Of big dreams

In Amazon miniTV’s recently released coming-of-age film, Dehati Ladke, Rajat Raj Singh Chauhan’s character is portrayed by Shine Pandey. He says, “Rajat comes from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Gonda, and moves to Lucknow to prepare for UPSC exams and become an IAS officer. He has a lot of expectations to fulfil for his family and the entire village, so everyone is looking forward to him. He is determined to make it big and achieve his dreams. But, obviously, it’s not that easy. Life doesn’t always give you what you want. He meets lots of people in Lucknow and a new story begins for him.”

He adds, “As he joins college, Rajat befriends Shashank, Yuvan and eventually meets Prerna. He also interacts with Chhaya and Prashant Bhaiya. So, thingsbecome difficult for Rajat because he didn’t expect this change in his life. It all comes so rapidly that he is not able to process the whole thing! And it is not at all close to what he had lived earlier. So, everything is very new for him. He eventually evolves, and a great deal of confusion arises within his head. While watching the show, you’ll see him talking to himself often, trying to understand the mess around.”

