Sunny Deol's honest revelation on his relationship with Hema Malini's family on Koffee With Karan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 2

In the latest episode of the popular chat show "Koffee With Karan," Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol shared insights into their close-knit bond with Hema Malini's daughters, Ahana and Esha Deol. This reunion marked the Deol brothers' second stint on the show, with their first appearance dating back to the inaugural season in 2005.

Their heartwarming connection with Ahana and Esha came into the spotlight during a special screening of 'Gadar 2' in August. Esha, celebrating the movie's tremendous success, arranged the event for her family and close friends. What made it even more special was the public appearance of Dharmendra's four children: Esha and Ahana from Hema Malini and Sunny and Bobby from Prakash Kaur.

Here's the teaser of the show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Bobby Deol shed light on the unexpected wave of love and attention they received, mentioning how their family prefers to stay away from the limelight. He attributed this newfound attention to Karan's (Sunny Deol's eldest son) wedding, which they celebrated earlier. "We never really expose our family," Bobby said. "We are very media shy. But we couldn't stop anyone from putting up videos when they came to the wedding. We got so much love because of those videos, which people saw because they actually saw how we were."

Karan's wedding to his long-time girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, took place in June, and it marked the beginning of a series of fortunate events for the Deols. "I think Drisha has brought us luck," Bobby mused. "Bhaiya has been dancing since Karan's wedding, and then 'Gadar 2' happened. I have never seen my brother dance so much."

Sunny Deol, reflecting on their relationship with Ahana and Esha, spoke candidly, stating, "They are my sisters. That is what it is. Nothing changes that."

The success of 'Gadar 2' brought immense joy and pride to the family. Sunny wanted to throw a success party but was initially uncertain if everyone would attend. However, the outpouring of love and support from friends and industry colleagues left him overjoyed as they all gathered to celebrate the film's success. "The way everybody came and the kind of love everybody gave, I was so happy seeing everyone coming home," he shared.

This heartwarming tale of familial love and unity transcends the glitz and glamour of the film industry, showcasing that beneath it all, they are just a loving family who cherish every moment together.

#Esha Deol #Hema Malini #Sunny Deol