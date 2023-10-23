 171-ft tall Ravana effigy to be burnt in Haryana’s Panchkula on Dussehra : The Tribune India

171-ft tall Ravana effigy to be burnt in Haryana’s Panchkula on Dussehra

It took about three months and around 25-30 labourers to build the effigy

Panchkula, October 23

The tallest Ravana of the year has been unveiled at Shalimar Ground in Haryana’s Panchkula ahead of the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra celebrations.

The 171-ft effigy of Ravana has been built at a cost of Rs 18 lakh.

It took about three months and around 25-30 labourers to build the effigy.

“I have been making Ravana idols since 1987. Every year I make some new records. I have about 5 Limca Book of Records and two Guinness World Records in my name. This year, I have been entrusted with the work of making the tallest Ravana in the world in Panchkula,” said Tejinder Singh Chouhan, the effigy-maker, while speaking to ANI.

“This work has been entrusted to me on behalf of Mata Mansa Devi Charitable Trust. I have 25 to 30 labourers engaged in this work. We have been making this Ravana for three months. We have made this Ravana from velvet cloth and to burn it, there are 12 electric points which will work through remote control. These electronic points are installed inside the Ravana and will help in burning the effigy. On pressing the remote, Ravana will burst into flames from his crown to his stomach,” he added.

This year, Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra falls on October 24.

It symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

The festival marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

Meanwhile, as the Navratri festival has entered its ninth day, devotees from across the nation are steeped in the celebrations.

