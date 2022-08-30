2 killed, 38 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus falls off culvert in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, August 30

Two passengers were killed and 38 others were injured when a bus of Haryana Roadways fell off the Sotanala culvert on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Behror in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Phoolo Devi (65) and Ratan Singh (55) of Kotputli, while the injured have been admitted in different hospitals at Behror and nearby areas. Of the injured, 24 were discharged late in the evening while the condition of some of the other injured is stated to be critical, sources said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the bus of Rewari Depot carrying 40 passengers left for Jaipur. The driver lost control over the wheel due to excess speed while overtaking another vehicle on the Sotanala culvert which does not have railing or barricading.

On hearing the cries of passengers, passersby rushed to the spot and also alerted Behror police which launched a rescue operation.

The injured were taken to hospital in Behror. No case was registered till the filing of the report.