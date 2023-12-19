All govt, private schools to be accredited, heads told to do self-evaluation

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 18

The Department of School Education will accredit all government and private schools across the state on the basis of their infrastructure, facilities, enrolment of students and number of teachers available there. For this, principals of all schools have been asked to do self-evaluation of their school and upload the information on the SACH portal by December 23.

The move aims at evaluating the school comprehensively and objectively through a framework that is aligned with both national and international standards, besides gathering relevant data and information from the schools to inform evidence-based decision-making at the state/ district level, said sources.

The sources said the findings through the evaluation exercise would not only help education officials to take informed evidence-based decisions whenever required but also in identifying the problem areas in which modifications of policies and process functioning could be undertaken. This would be done with a view to simplifying the system and ensuring that it was more efficient.

“All sorts of information about the schools like its building, laboratories, enrolment of students, availability of teachers, mid-day meal, potable water, toilets and status of library, besides steps taken by the school heads to improve education standard have been asked under the self-evaluation process. The accreditation will be done in March after gathering information from all government and private schools,” said Jitendra Malik, Principal, Government Model Sanskriti School, Lakhan Majra.

Malik said the exercise of accrediting the schools was being carried out in the state for the first time. The self-evaluation process would give a chance to the school head and teachers to observe each standard, besides assisting them in revising and working on the areas of improvement. Moreover, this would also help the teachers in reflecting on their teaching approach and methods, he added.

“The school accreditation provides information to the parents and community to objectively evaluate performances of the schools across various parameters in a neighborhood, promoting school choice based on objective criteria,” said another official.

