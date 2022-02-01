Centre has not fulfilled promises: Kisan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 31

In a memorandum sent to President Ram Nath Kovind through state Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar, the Himachal Kisan Sabha has listed the promises that the Central Government had made due to which the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had ended its protest at Delhi borders, but not fulfilled them.

Sabha president Kuldeep Tanwar said that the Centre had promised to take back all cases against the protesters, but nothing had been done. “Farmers are still getting summons in cases registered against them,” he added.

He said that nothing had been done so far to give compensation to the families of the farmers, who died during the year-long protest.

“Also, the Prime Minister and the Union Agriculture Minister had announced that a committee would be formed to look into the demand of MSP but nothing has been done,” said Tanwar.—