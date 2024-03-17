Two held with 5.49 gm drug

Our Correspondent

Una, March 16

The Una police registered separate cases against two persons after recovering 5.49 gram of drug from their possession

Vijender, alias Chavi, of Basdehra village in Una district was caught with 3.18 grams of the narcotic substance. Madan Gopal of Barnala district in Punjab was arrested with 2.31 gram of heroin. Both were booked under various sections of the NDPS Act.

