3 POs land in police dragnet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 20

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has launched a special campaign to nab proclaimed offenders (POs). As part of the drive, the police arrested three POs in the city in the past 48 hours.

Divulging details, police officials said the strenuous efforts of personnel of the women police station, Sadar police station and Emergency Response System staff yielded tangible results in the arrest of three POs.

They said these POs had been arrested by utilising a combination of surveillance techniques, intelligence gathering and coordinated raids. Those trying to evade legal proceedings would not be allowed to move freely and strict action would be taken against them.

Police officials said those arrested had been identified as Gourav Madaan, a resident of Baba Budha Ji Colony, Dalbir Singh and Prince.

Gourav was wanted in a case registered under Sections 406 and 498A of the IPC at the Women police station. He was declared a PO on April 13, 2018.

Dalbir was wanted in a case registered under Sections 457, 380 and 411 of the IPC at the Sadar Jalandhar police station. He was declared a PO on February 28 this year.

Prince was wanted in a case registered under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC and Sections 379, 411, 201 and 34 of the IPC at Division No. 8 police station. He was declared a PO on March 11, 2024.

