A happy bunch: Naman Jain talks about his character in Crushed S3

Naman Jain, who essays the role of Prateek in Amazon miniTV series Crushed S3, is quite upbeat about the character. He says, “Prateek is a lover boy, yet a kid at heart. He loves music as much as he loves food, but he can’t live without his beatboxer girlfriend.”
About his co-actors, Naman Jain says, “Each of them is suited to their characters and nobody else could’ve played them better. They are all absolutely amazing artists and amazing actors. They are quite skilled and non-stop fun to be with. I hate the fact that our shoot gets done so quickly because being around them is the happiest feeling I get.”
