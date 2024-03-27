‘Tiger’s just like me’: Akshay Kumar says BMCM gave him a ‘friend’ — Tiger

Akshay Kumar has revealed that the action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) has given him a ‘friend’ from the industry, who is just like him, and that is Tiger Shroff. The trailer of the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday.
In the film, Akshay and Tiger will be seen doing hard core action sequences.
During the trailer launch, Akshay, who wore a black biker jacket and matching trousers, said, “It is a film made with a lot of blood and sweat and of course producer’s big money. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the films in my career which I am going to be very proud of and I am very happy to get an opportunity to work with Ali Abbas Zafar.” “Also, this film gave me a friend from the industry — Tiger Shroff. He is just like me, sleeps on time, gets up on time. Keeps himself fit,” shared Akshay.
The actor also shared his experience of working with Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will be seen essaying the role of villain Kabir in the film.
“He is such a good actor. It was so much fun to work with him and I learnt a lot of things from him,” added Akshay.
The movie revolves around elite soldiers, who team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman who wants to destroy the country. The film has Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...