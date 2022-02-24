10 days on, protesting PAU students' voice yet to be heard

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 23

Expressing anger against the PAU authorities’ decision to conduct examinations in offline mode, students continued their protest on the 10th day.

They have been demanding that the university should conduct the examinations through online mode as their classes were held in online mode. A large number of the students gathered on the PAU campus to mark the protest today.

The students said earlier, when they were demanding from the authorities to hold offline classes, only online classes were held. Now, the authorities have ordered them to take offline exams.

“We have attended online classes. Hence, the exams should be held online too,” the protesting students said.

They said they had been staging protests for the past 10 days but their voice was yet to be heard. They would continue their protest and it would be intensified in coming days, if their demand was not met.