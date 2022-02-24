10 days on, protesting PAU students' voice yet to be heard

Ludhiana, February 23
Expressing anger against the PAU authorities’ decision to conduct examinations in offline mode, students continued their protest on the 10th day.
They have been demanding that the university should conduct the examinations through online mode as their classes were held in online mode. A large number of the students gathered on the PAU campus to mark the protest today.
The students said earlier, when they were demanding from the authorities to hold offline classes, only online classes were held. Now, the authorities have ordered them to take offline exams.
“We have attended online classes. Hence, the exams should be held online too,” the protesting students said.
They said they had been staging protests for the past 10 days but their voice was yet to be heard. They would continue their protest and it would be intensified in coming days, if their demand was not met.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...