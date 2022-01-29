Know Your Seat: PAYAL

Ex-CM, Speaker's constituency in for multi-cornered contest

Beant Singh, Charanjit Atwal represented the rural seat in past

Ex-CM, Speaker's constituency in for multi-cornered contest

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 28

The Payal Assembly constituency, which had been represented by the former Chief Minister and Vidhan Sabha Speaker in the past, is in for a multi-cornered contest for the high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 20.

The Congress’ heavyweight and slain Chief Minister Beant Singh had represented this rural seat four times consecutively and his son Tej Parkash Singh, who had served as Transport Minister, twice consecutively, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) veteran leader and former Assembly Speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal had also been elected from this segment in 2012.

The entry of the newly-formed two farmers’ outfits the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), comprising 19 farm unions, including the one led by Balbir Singh Rajewal, and the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) formed by a Haryana farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, which have forged an alliance, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, a new alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) has made the contest multi-cornered at the state’s once most important constituency, which had remained a Congress bastion, this time.

While the ruling Congress has reposed faith in its sitting MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha, the principal Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had ended runner-up in 2017, has fielded a new face Manwinder Singh Giaspura.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), having finished third last time, has left this seat for its new ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has nominated Dr Jaspreet Singh Bija. The SSM has allotted ticket to Simardeep Singh Dobourji while the SAD (Sanyukt) has fielded Harshit Kumar Sheetal.

Except the ruling party’s legislator, all other candidates in the poll fray this time are new faces from here.

Lakha, 46, who won in 2017 after losing his maiden election from here in 2012, is seeking votes on the basis of performance of the Congress government and his own work for the constituency during the past five years. Contesting his third election, Lakha had remained the president of Khanna district Congress and Youth Congress president in the past.

Giaspura, 46, who had joined the AAP after leaving the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) in March last year, said education, health, and employment generation were his main poll promises. Though it was his maiden Assembly election, he had unsuccessfully fought the Lok Sabha election from the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency on the LIP ticket in 2019 and had polled 1.42 lakh votes.

Doburji, 31, who is contesting his maiden election, wants to make the constituency self-reliant with the setting up of food processing units and skill development centres. He said the rampant sale of illicit liquor and drugs in the area were main poll issues this time.

Bija, 37, who is a practicing doctor, is raising the issues of rampant drugs and illicit liquor menace besides poor condition of roads, basic civic amenities, health, education and sports facilities in the area, despite being represented by the then CM for four times in a row.

Sheetal, 33, who is a small time trader in Ludhiana, is seeking votes for the overall development and welfare of all sections of society with the help of the BJP government at the Centre. He had quit the BJP to join the Dhindsa’s SAD for his maiden electoral battle.

In 2017, Lakha had defeated AAP’s Gurpreet Singh Lapran by a margin of 21,496 votes, by polling 57,776 votes, which accounted for 44.19 per cent vote share, against 36,280 votes, constituting 27.75 per cent of the total votes polled, secured by Lapran.

SAD’s Isher Singh Meharban had got 33,044 votes, accounting for 25.27 per cent vote share, to finish third. All other 10 candidates, including BSP’s Dalbara Singh, who had polled mere 618 votes, constituting 0.47 per cent vote share, had lost their security deposits, while 702 voters had opted for the “none of the above” (NOTA).

In 2012, the SAD’s Charanjit Singh Atwal, who remained the Vidhan Sabha Speaker from 2012 to 2017, had trounced Lakha by a narrow margin of just 630 votes. While the Congress represented this seat for a maximum of 10 times in 2017, 2007, 2002, 1992, 1980, 1977, 1972, 1969, 1967 and 1962, the SAD candidates had won from here thrice in 2012, 1997 and 1985.

Candidatespeak

PUNJAB POLL 2022

The winners

  • Lakhvir Singh Lakha (Congress): 2017
  • Charanjit Singh Atwal (SAD): 2012
  • Tej Parkash Singh (Congress): 2007, 2002
  • Sadhu Singh (SAD): 1997
  • Harnek Singh (Congress): 1992
  • Devinder Singh (SAD): 1985
  • Beant Singh (Congress): 1980, 1977, 1972, 1969
  • G Singh (Congress): 1967
  • Bhag Singh (Congress): 1962

I’m seeking re-election on the basis of my performance. I have fulfilled residents’ demands and ensured maximum relief for debt-ridden farmers and other sections of society. — Lakhvir Singh Lakha, Congress MLA

Our main focus will be on education, health and employment generation facilities. Only change in the rule of traditional political parties in state and giving a chance to the AAP will ensure all this. —Manwinder Singh Giaspura, AAP

We will provide better education and health facilities and free the area from drugs and illicit liquor menace. If voted to power, the SSM will make the constituency self-reliant. — Simardeep Singh Dobourji, SSM

We are seeking votes against failure of the successive governments. We are promising better roads, civic, health, education and sports facilities, besides ending drug menace in the area. — Dr Jaspreet Singh Bija, BSP

Our alliance will ensure development of a new Punjab with the help of the BJP government at the Centre. People of the constituency are extending wholehearted support to me. — Harshit Kumar Sheetal, SAD (Sanyukt)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

6
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

7
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

8
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala: Striking a chord with young & old

10
Punjab Tribune interview

Navjot Sidhu and company will have to pay for false case against Bikram Majithia, says Sukhbir Badal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide