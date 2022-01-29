Ex-CM, Speaker's constituency in for multi-cornered contest

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 28

The Payal Assembly constituency, which had been represented by the former Chief Minister and Vidhan Sabha Speaker in the past, is in for a multi-cornered contest for the high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 20.

The Congress’ heavyweight and slain Chief Minister Beant Singh had represented this rural seat four times consecutively and his son Tej Parkash Singh, who had served as Transport Minister, twice consecutively, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) veteran leader and former Assembly Speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal had also been elected from this segment in 2012.

The entry of the newly-formed two farmers’ outfits the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), comprising 19 farm unions, including the one led by Balbir Singh Rajewal, and the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) formed by a Haryana farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, which have forged an alliance, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, a new alliance partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) has made the contest multi-cornered at the state’s once most important constituency, which had remained a Congress bastion, this time.

While the ruling Congress has reposed faith in its sitting MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha, the principal Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had ended runner-up in 2017, has fielded a new face Manwinder Singh Giaspura.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), having finished third last time, has left this seat for its new ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has nominated Dr Jaspreet Singh Bija. The SSM has allotted ticket to Simardeep Singh Dobourji while the SAD (Sanyukt) has fielded Harshit Kumar Sheetal.

Except the ruling party’s legislator, all other candidates in the poll fray this time are new faces from here.

Lakha, 46, who won in 2017 after losing his maiden election from here in 2012, is seeking votes on the basis of performance of the Congress government and his own work for the constituency during the past five years. Contesting his third election, Lakha had remained the president of Khanna district Congress and Youth Congress president in the past.

Giaspura, 46, who had joined the AAP after leaving the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) in March last year, said education, health, and employment generation were his main poll promises. Though it was his maiden Assembly election, he had unsuccessfully fought the Lok Sabha election from the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency on the LIP ticket in 2019 and had polled 1.42 lakh votes.

Doburji, 31, who is contesting his maiden election, wants to make the constituency self-reliant with the setting up of food processing units and skill development centres. He said the rampant sale of illicit liquor and drugs in the area were main poll issues this time.

Bija, 37, who is a practicing doctor, is raising the issues of rampant drugs and illicit liquor menace besides poor condition of roads, basic civic amenities, health, education and sports facilities in the area, despite being represented by the then CM for four times in a row.

Sheetal, 33, who is a small time trader in Ludhiana, is seeking votes for the overall development and welfare of all sections of society with the help of the BJP government at the Centre. He had quit the BJP to join the Dhindsa’s SAD for his maiden electoral battle.

In 2017, Lakha had defeated AAP’s Gurpreet Singh Lapran by a margin of 21,496 votes, by polling 57,776 votes, which accounted for 44.19 per cent vote share, against 36,280 votes, constituting 27.75 per cent of the total votes polled, secured by Lapran.

SAD’s Isher Singh Meharban had got 33,044 votes, accounting for 25.27 per cent vote share, to finish third. All other 10 candidates, including BSP’s Dalbara Singh, who had polled mere 618 votes, constituting 0.47 per cent vote share, had lost their security deposits, while 702 voters had opted for the “none of the above” (NOTA).

In 2012, the SAD’s Charanjit Singh Atwal, who remained the Vidhan Sabha Speaker from 2012 to 2017, had trounced Lakha by a narrow margin of just 630 votes. While the Congress represented this seat for a maximum of 10 times in 2017, 2007, 2002, 1992, 1980, 1977, 1972, 1969, 1967 and 1962, the SAD candidates had won from here thrice in 2012, 1997 and 1985.

Candidatespeak

PUNJAB POLL 2022

The winners

Lakhvir Singh Lakha (Congress): 2017

Charanjit Singh Atwal (SAD): 2012

Tej Parkash Singh (Congress): 2007, 2002

Sadhu Singh (SAD): 1997

Harnek Singh (Congress): 1992

Devinder Singh (SAD): 1985

Beant Singh (Congress): 1980, 1977, 1972, 1969

G Singh (Congress): 1967

Bhag Singh (Congress): 1962

I’m seeking re-election on the basis of my performance. I have fulfilled residents’ demands and ensured maximum relief for debt-ridden farmers and other sections of society. — Lakhvir Singh Lakha, Congress MLA

Our main focus will be on education, health and employment generation facilities. Only change in the rule of traditional political parties in state and giving a chance to the AAP will ensure all this. —Manwinder Singh Giaspura, AAP

We will provide better education and health facilities and free the area from drugs and illicit liquor menace. If voted to power, the SSM will make the constituency self-reliant. — Simardeep Singh Dobourji, SSM

We are seeking votes against failure of the successive governments. We are promising better roads, civic, health, education and sports facilities, besides ending drug menace in the area. — Dr Jaspreet Singh Bija, BSP

Our alliance will ensure development of a new Punjab with the help of the BJP government at the Centre. People of the constituency are extending wholehearted support to me. — Harshit Kumar Sheetal, SAD (Sanyukt)