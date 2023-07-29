MC builds wall to prevent overflow of nullah

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 28

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is taking measures to prevent the overflowing of the Buddha Nullah by constructing a wall near the Peeru Banda railway bridge area.

Officials said the wall would effectively avert any future overflow of the drain at the particular site as there were occurrences of the water body overflowing in the past.

Recently when the nullah swelled, water overflowed near Peeru Banda. Akshay Bansal, SDO of the MC, said they were currently working on building a protective wall near the railway bridge area to avoid any potential overflow in the future. The construction work was already in progress at the site.

Besides, staff of the corporation were also working on reinforcing banks of the nullah at some other locations to prevent any flood-like situation.

On the other hand, a group of residents in the area suggested that the corporation should also prioritise the removal of silt from the drain. Additionally, they emphasised the importance of strengthening the banks of the nullah to prevent any potential breach or overflow.

