PAU Notes: Fun, frolic at DJ Night

Ludhiana, April 10
Hostels 5 and 16 at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) celebrated a DJ night in which a poster-making, rangoli-making, bottle decoration, singing, ethnic wear show, solo and group dance competitions were organised.
Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, who was the chief guest, appreciated the mesmerising performances of the students of both the hostels and congratulated the winners of different events.
Dr Nirmal Jaura, director, Students’ Welfare; Dr Yogita Sharma, Chief Warden; Dr Rupinder Toor, director, Skill Development Centre; Dr Jaswinder Brar, associate director; Dr Ashoo Toor, president, DDMC, COBS&H; Dr Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, principal scientist, Department of CC&AM, and wardens and assistant wardens of girls hostels also attended and appreciated the students’ performances. Assistant wardens of Hostels 5 and 16 Dr Nitika Sandhu, Dr Pratibha Vyas and Dr Harleen Kaur welcomed the guests and proposed a vote of thanks.
