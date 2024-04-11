PAU Notes: Fun, frolic at DJ Night

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 10

Hostels 5 and 16 at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) celebrated a DJ night in which a poster-making, rangoli-making, bottle decoration, singing, ethnic wear show, solo and group dance competitions were organised.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, who was the chief guest, appreciated the mesmerising performances of the students of both the hostels and congratulated the winners of different events.

Dr Nirmal Jaura, director, Students’ Welfare; Dr Yogita Sharma, Chief Warden; Dr Rupinder Toor, director, Skill Development Centre; Dr Jaswinder Brar, associate director; Dr Ashoo Toor, president, DDMC, COBS&H; Dr Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, principal scientist, Department of CC&AM, and wardens and assistant wardens of girls hostels also attended and appreciated the students’ performances. Assistant wardens of Hostels 5 and 16 Dr Nitika Sandhu, Dr Pratibha Vyas and Dr Harleen Kaur welcomed the guests and proposed a vote of thanks.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU