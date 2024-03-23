PAU VC releases book

Ludhiana, March 22
Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), unveiled a book ‘Musings Unleashed’, authored by Dr Seema Bedi. At the event, Dr Gosal expressed profound admiration for Dr Bedi’s literary journey, describing the book as a remarkable compilation that transcends conventional boundaries of thought. As Dr Bedi prepares to embark on a new chapter of her life, bidding farewell to her tenure at PAU, Dr Gosal expressed anticipation for the literary treasures that she is yet to unveil.
Taking a moment to reflect on Dr Bedi’s career, Dr Shammi Kapoor, Dean of the College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, said her journey at the university began in 1990 as an assistant professor. He commended Dr Bedi’s dedication to scholarly pursuits, noting her active engagement in disseminating knowledge beyond academic circles. He specifically lauded her penchant for insightful write-ups, which have made way to the pages of newspapers, enriching readers with valuable perspectives on various subjects.
Dr MS Sidhu, former head, Department of Economics and Sociology, remarked that Dr Bedi’s expertise in plant biology, coupled with her profound understanding of societal dynamics, has enabled her to skilfully compile a bouquet of insights.
