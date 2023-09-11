Youth dies of drug overdose, 2 friends held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

After a youth died of drug overdose in Chankoyian village yesterday, the Payal police registered a case against the deceased’s two friends on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The suspects, identified as Dilpreet Singh and Rana of Muksudran, Payal, were arrested by the police later on Saturday.

Karnail Singh, the father of the deceased, Sukhvir Singh, said on September 8, his son went to pay obeisance at some religious place. When his son did not return home, he went to search for him but he could not find him. On the same night, two friends of his son brought him home and left the place.

“My son’s health condition was not good and he told me that his friends had injected drugs which deteriorated his health. The next morning, on September 9, he died,” the complainant said.

#drug menace