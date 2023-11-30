Aide of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria held for smuggling arms

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 29

The city police have busted an inter-state arms smuggling gang backed by gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria with the arrest of its key member along with 10 pistols from Maqboolpura area here today.

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrested person, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi (19), is a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar here. The accused has at least three criminal cases of snatching registered against him, he said.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar further said the arrest was made on the basis of a tip-off. He added that the illegal weapons were being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh and supplied to criminals in Punjab.

“During questioning, the accused disclosed that he received money through hawala from his accomplice based in a foreign country to buy arms from Madhya Pradesh,” he said. The commissioner added that the preliminary investigations had pointed fingers at two more persons involved in the smuggling of weapons. He, however, refused to divulge any details till the competition of the investigation.

The commissioner further claimed that the gang was hatching a conspiracy to target their rival gang members and commit crimes.

#Jaggu Bhagwanpuria #Punjab gangsters