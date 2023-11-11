 Baler shortage makes farmers burn crop residue in Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Baler shortage makes farmers burn crop residue in Punjab

Baler shortage makes farmers burn crop residue in Punjab

Baler shortage makes farmers burn crop residue in Punjab

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, November 10

A shortage of balers in Punjab has led to many farmers shunning their earlier commitment to manage paddy straw scientifically and instead turn to burning stubble, for quickly preparing their fields for wheat sowing.

Editorial: The baler way: Need to admit in-situ solutions have failed

As Punjab continues to face legal and political heat over the stubble burning induced-air pollution enveloping most of North India, a large cross-section of farmers said they also lacked government support for scientifically managing the stubble, as they had not been provided with adequate machinery required for ex-situ stubble management.

‘Red entries’ in revenue records

  • The government has started making “red entries” in revenue records of farmers found burning stubble
  • As many as 370 entries have been made with a majority of these in Amritsar, Patiala and Ferozepur. In 10 districts, no such action has been taken
  • Sixtyseven FIRs have been registered under Section 188, IPC, and environmental compensation has been imposed in 4,422 cases

Kulwinder Singh of Nadampura village in Sangrur said he harvested his crop 10 days ago and had been waiting for a baler, but in vain. “It’s time to sow the wheat, and I can’t wait much longer. I even messaged farm officials and the DC office for help, but there are no balers,” he said, adding that he had already spent Rs 550 per acre on using reaper to extract stubble.

This is not the only case. Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), said small and marginal farmers could not afford to buy balers, even with the 50 per cent subsidy. “But the already provided balers cannot meet the demand to make bales on the 32 lakh hectare area under paddy cultivation. At least two balers are needed in each village,” he said, demanding that the police cases being registered against farmers be stopped and no fines be imposed on them. He pointed out that though 23 million tonnes of paddy straw was expected to be generated this year, the arrangements to scientifically manage just 15 million tonnes of straw were made by the state government. “Why should farmers suffer for the government’s failing in this regard”, he asked.

The Tribune has found that as against the initial target of providing 1,840 balers on subsidy this year, which was later revised to 1,300, only 500 odd balers could be provided to individual and custom hiring centres, as confirmed by Punjab Director Agriculture Jaswant Singh. He said there were just two suppliers of balers in the state and they could provide just 500 this year, though the number of balers available in the state now were 1,260, including 700 odd supplied in previous years.

“We have managed to achieve over 60 per cent of our target for scientifically managing 15 million tonnes of stubble. This year, we have provided 18,000 different machines for stubble management and 10,000 of these have been physically verified. With 25 per cent paddy yet to be harvested, we are hopeful of meeting our target. The farm fires are much lower this year as compared to 2022. Next year, we will be able to bring these to negligible levels,” said the Director.

He also said the reason for the farm fires going up in the past week was the delayed harvesting of paddy, which shortened the window for wheat sowing and farmers in a hurry started burning the paddy straw.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab Punjab Govt vs Governor

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

2
Diaspora

Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun's videos surface online

3
World

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after selling rare fish

4
Diaspora

Sikh-American Jag Bains creates history with 'Big Brother' win

5
World Cup 2023

Bye-bye Pakistan, writes Virender Sehwag, gets slapped back over 'brand ambassador of gutka company'

6
Punjab

NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused

7
J & K

BSF man killed at IB once saved dozens of his colleagues along LoC

8
Amritsar

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

9
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump during joyful stroll with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru; fans react

10
Punjab

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...

‘Playing with fire’: SC tells Punjab Guv to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...

Stop farm fires or we’ll call Chief Secretaries: Supreme Court

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations

India, US 2+2 talks focus on expanding strategic relations

India, US 2+2 talks focus on expanding strategic relations

Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials

Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials

‘No arrangement in place to cover grain lying in the open’


Cities

View All

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

SGPC urges Punjab Govt to release pending education grant

SGPC's drive for 'Bandi Singhs' yields no result

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Air quality a shade better with showers in Delhi

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Odd-even scheme not to be taken up for now in Delhi

Rajghat plant chimney lit up, becomes tallest illuminated structure in Delhi

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

Waste Management-IV: 2 yrs on, waste-to-energy plant not set up for processing daily refuse

Rain disappoints roadside vendors selling festive wares

Two farm fire incidents, AQI remains poor

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires

40 samples taken from sweets shops

SAD chief lashes out at state government