After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires

Patiala, November 10
The state reported six farm fire incidents today. Fazilka and Ludhiana each reported two incidents, while Gurdaspur and Sangrur reported one case each.
Following police crackdown, farm fires witnessed a dip on Thursday and only 639 cases were reported from across the state. As many as 2,003 farm fires were witnessed on Wednesday, while 1,515 were reported on Tuesday.
As many as 23,626 stubble burning cases had been reported in the state from October 1 to November 10, whereas 36,716 were reported during the corresponding period last year.
A pollution control board official said the number of incidents would be more.
He said the rain might halt the stubble burning for the time being as due to wet conditions, stubble would not catch fire.
Punjab Pollution Control Board Chairman Adarshpal Vig has asked state agencies to remain vigilant as any further spike in farm fires along with Diwali may lead to a rise in the pollution level.
Meanwhile, Bathinda continues to be the most polluted city with an AQI of 377, followed by Patiala (308), Mandi Gobindgarh (285), Ludhiana (256), Ropar (224) and Jalandhar (202).
