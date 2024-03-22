Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 21

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today held a meeting with AAP MLAs and senior leaders of nine Assembly segments in Bathinda ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

Mann sought a feedback from the leaders about AAP’s chances of winning Bathinda parliamentary constituency.

The CM said they should ensure that nobody from the Badal family made it to the Lok Sabha.

He said leaders and volunteers had the right to contest poll, but once the ticket was allotted, they should support the party candidate.

While taking a dig at SAD and the BJP, Mann said their pact would prove a bane of Punjabis. He appealed to workers to tell people about the work done by the AAP government in the last two years.

People should be made aware of the welfare policies of the government, said Mann, adding that they should not indulge in mudslinging as voters knew the reality of the Opposition leaders.

