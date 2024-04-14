Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 14

The Congress on Sunday announced ten more candidates, from Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

As per the list, the party fielded former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar, while Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira will contest from Sangrur.

Meanwhile, former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi, who recently joined the Congress, has been fielded from Patiala.

For the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, the Congress has fielded Gurjeet Singh Aujla, while Amar Singh will contest from Fatehgarh Sahib and Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from Bathinda.

Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

In the national capital, the Congress has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk and Udit Raj from North West Delhi.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded Ujjwal Rewati Raman Singh from Allahabad.

