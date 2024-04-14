 Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

Kanhaiya Kumar has been fielded from North East Delhi, while Punjab's Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira will contest from Sangrur

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

From left: Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Dharamvira Gandhi. File photos



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 14

The Congress on Sunday announced ten more candidates, from Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

As per the list, the party fielded former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar, while Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira will contest from Sangrur.

Meanwhile, former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi, who recently joined the Congress, has been fielded from Patiala.

For the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, the Congress has fielded Gurjeet Singh Aujla, while Amar Singh will contest from Fatehgarh Sahib and Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from Bathinda.

Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

In the national capital, the Congress has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk and Udit Raj from North West Delhi.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded Ujjwal Rewati Raman Singh from Allahabad.

 

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Charanjit Channi #Congress #Lok Sabha #Sangrur #Sukhpal Khaira #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; police recover bike

2
World

Israel hails ‘success’ in blocking Iran’s unprecedented attack, US to not participate in any offensive action

3
Comment

When a psychologist won economics Nobel

4
India

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

5
Haryana

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

6
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

7
Comment

‘Punjabi cinema uninspiring, plays safe’

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to receive heavy snow, rain

9
Punjab

Former Akali MLA Pawan Tinu joins AAP; likely to be fielded from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

10
Lok Sabha Elections

One nation, one poll, UCC, anti-graft, pro-poor pitch in BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Israel hails ‘success’ in blocking Iran’s unprecedented attack, US to not participate in any offensive action

Iran has warned that ‘any new adventures against its interes...

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

The Vancouver Police said that Chirag Antil was found dead i...

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

Kanhaiya Kumar has been fielded from North East Delhi, while...

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

A close associate of LeT terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed,...

US President Joe Biden convenes G7 to discuss Iranian threat, prevent escalation after attack on Israel

US President Joe Biden convenes G7 to discuss Iranian threat, prevent escalation after attack on Israel

The US assisted Israel in shooting down dozens of drones and...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Constable held with heroin on jail premises

325th ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’ celebrated

Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

SAD (Amritsar) names gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana as candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat

SAD (Amritsar) names gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana as candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat

Bansal dropped, Tewari is Congress pick for city

Pawan Kumar Bansal dropped, Manish Tewari is Congress pick for Chandigarh

Sans safety certificate, govt depts in Chandigarh play with fire

Unidentified assailants open fire on Mataur SHO in Ropar

High-pitched IPL tie at Mullanpur leaves PBKS fans disheartened

Chandigarh assures facilities for divyangs, 85+ voters at all polling stations

Delhi Police nab robbers inspired by Bollywood-flick ‘Dhoom’, 26 cases solved

Delhi Police nab robbers inspired by Bollywood-flick ‘Dhoom’, 26 cases solved

BRS leader KT Rama Rao meets his sister K Kavitha at CBI office in Delhi

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Sachdeva flays Kejriwal over jail meeting rules

Unite against BJP actions to save democracy: Gopal Rai to public

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s candidature raises hope for Congress

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s candidature raises hope for Congress

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

150 jhuggis gutted in Kapurthala, no casualty

8 land in police dragnet in snatching, theft cases; items seized

3 held with stolen mobiles, bike

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Work on major upgrade, revamp of ESIC hospital picks up pace

Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Five booked in two fraud cases

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Punjabi varsity to celebrate foundation day on April 30

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala