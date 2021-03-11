Rape case: Ex-MLA Simarjit Bains' brother gets bail

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, August 12
The court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has granted bail to former MLA Simarjit Bains’ brother, Paramjit Singh Bains, alias Pamma, in a rape case of a 44-year-old woman.
The court has ordered to release him on bail subject to furnishing of two sureties of Rs 2 lakh each.
During arguments, defence lawyer Jaswinder Singh Sibal pleaded that Paramjit was falsely implicated in the case. There was no allegation of rape against the accused in the FIR. He was only facing an allegation of threatening the complainant on November 16, 2020.
But there was no mention of any such threat when the complainant moved an application to the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, on November 16, 2020, for registration of case.
So, it was an afterthought of the complainant when she moved an application under Section 156(3) of the CrPC before a court, seeking directions to the police for registration of FIR.
The accused has been in custody since July 11, when he surrendered before a local court following Supreme Court directions, added the defence lawyer.
The FIR was registered against him, along with the other accused, following the orders of a local court in July 2021. The chargesheet was filed before the court in December 2021.
