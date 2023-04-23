Six pistols seized from 2 gangsters

Ropar, April 22
The district police claims to have arrested gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's associates Sandeep Kumar, alias Ravi Balachoria, and Rohit, here today. Six pistols and 25 live cartridges were recovered from them.
Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said during the investigation, Sandeep was nominated as an accused. The SSP said Sandeep was lodged at the Amritsar jail. He said after bringing him on production warrant, five pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from him. One pistol was recovered from Rohit, he said.
