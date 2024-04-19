AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised an orientation programme for the students of Class XI of session 2024-25. The session began with a welcome note by Mehak, a student of class XII. The parents were introduced to the school’s founder, late Ajit Karam Singh Execuitve Director Jasdeep Kalra, whose initiative has resulted in the blossoming of the school over the years. Principal Ritu Bali, in her speech, emphasised on experiential learning and art integrated learning for holistic development of the students. The major objective of the session was to make the parents and students aware of the academic aspects of the course, rules and regulations of the school ensuring parental participation in monitoring the performance and progress of the students. The academic staff in various streams was introduced. A vote of thanks was delivered by Innayat, a student of Class XII. The session ended with parents’ interaction with the respective teachers of their ward.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.