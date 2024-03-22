Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

A Graduation ceremony was held for the students of Class V of the school, in which 84 students were awarded certificates for promotion from primary level to the middle class level. The event started with a special assembly with lamp lighting. Students shared their views and experiences in the school. Some students performed dance and showed their gratitude for the teachers. Headmistress Monika Sharma awarded certificates to each student. She spoke to the students to keep working hard, to be disciplined and well behaved. She wanted the children to be connected with their roots. She also conveyed the message to the students to be sincere and to diligently march onwards to aspire for their goals.

