Teachers’ training workshop at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh

A teachers’ training workshop was organised by the school according to the guidelines received from the Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society, Amritsar, to refine the teaching skills. The keynote speakers were Gaurav Bali and Rohit Sharma from Lovely Professional University, Phagwara. Hardeep Singh, member of the school management committee was also present. Around 120 teachers from the different schools joined the session and enjoyed it. Gaurav demonstrated novel strategies and techniques for improving the teaching- learning process with special reference with generation Z. Kajal Chhabra and Shruti Adhikari also conducted a session on robotics and hands-free activities in science, respectively. Hardeep Singh distributed books, entitled ‘Guru Nanak Leela’ to the dignitaries and to all the teachers as a token of gratitude. School Principal Charanpreet Kaur encouraged the teachers to take advantage of the session and apply these strategies to upgrade their teaching skills.

