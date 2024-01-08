Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, January 7

Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today held a ‘Jitega Punjab, Jitegi Congress’ rally at Kotshamir in Bathinda despite stiff opposition from the state leadership.

Various Congress leaders expelled from the party — Harvinder Singh Laddi, who contested the Vidhan Sabha poll from the Bathinda (Rural) segment, former Moga Congress chief Kamaljeet Singh Brar and ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman—shared the stage with Sidhu.

In his speech, Sidhu said, “As long as party leaders don’t know workers by name, victory won’t be easy. The Congress will have to change its approach and respect workers.” At the same time, he accused the former Chief Ministers of looting the state.

He said under the previous governments (Akali Dal and the Congress), there was 75-25 per cent partnership, while now it’s 80-20 per cent.

He said AAP had broken the trust of Punjabis in less than two years of assuming power. Taking on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he said politics does not run with slavery but with policies.

“The previous Congress government had taken a loan of Rs 20,000 crore, Akalis Rs 15,000 crore and AAP has taken a loan of Rs 40,000 crore so far,” said Sidhu, adding that the AAP government took a loan of Rs 700 crore to buy a thermal power plant, which has proved to be a white elephant.

SAD ruled for several decades in the name of Panth but for the sake of votes they insulted Guru Granth Sahib. Sidhu added that three governments failed to give justice to acting Akal Takht Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke. He said when he went to Pakistan, he opened the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

Unlike Mehraj rally on December 17, posters at this event had photos of PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Sidhu announced to hold rallies at Hoshiarpur and Moga.

