Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief’s activities

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, January 7
As former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is making his presence felt in the state politics by organising mass contact programmes, the party high command is keeping a close watch on his activities.
The cricketer-tuned-politician’s activism has ruffled many a feather in the state leadership just ahead of the 2024 General Election.
After today’s rally at Kotshamir in Bathinda, where Sidhu shared the dais with Harvinder Singh Laddi, Surjit Dhiman and Kamljeet Brar, who had been expelled from the Congress, the party leadership has maintained a ‘studied silence’ on the development.
A senior leader said, “It for the party high command to take cognisance of the development. Leaders expelled from the Congress are sharing the stage under the banner of party flag.”
Several leaders said Sidhu’s public meetings without PPC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa sends a wrong message to the party workers.
Sources in the Sidhu camp said the public meetings were being organised to strengthen the party base.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a former PCC chief, said, “Sidhu’s activities show that he wants to be politically rehabilitated. This will unsettle the current state party leadership in the run up to the Lok Sabha poll.”
Recently, Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav had warned leaders and workers against breaching the party discipline. Yadav had stated that strict disciplinary action would be taken against violators.
