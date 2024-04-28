 Supreme Court to hear tomorrow Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest in money-laundering case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Supreme Court to hear tomorrow Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest in money-laundering case

Supreme Court to hear tomorrow Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest in money-laundering case

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter

Supreme Court to hear tomorrow Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest in money-laundering case

Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, April 28

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter.

Kejriwal had earlier told the apex court that his "illegal arrest" in the case constituted an unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy.

In a rejoinder to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) reply affidavit filed on his petition challenging his arrest in the case, Kejriwal said the mode, manner and timing of his arrest just before the Lok Sabha election when the Model Code of Conduct had come into play, speak volumes about the "arbitrariness" of the agency.

Kejriwal claimed it is a "classical case" of how the Centre has misused the ED and its wide powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to "crush" the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders.

He claimed that the ED illegally 'picked up' a sitting chief minister and the national convener of one of the national Opposition parties, five days after the general elections were announced and the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

He said a level playing field, which is a pre-requisite for 'free and fair elections', has clearly been compromised with his arrest. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Indian women killed in US as overspeeding SUV goes airborne, crashes into trees

2
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

3
Features

Maze around Chamkila: Musician-scholar Madan Gopal Singh dwells on the unsettling questions that emerge from the biopic

4
Punjab

BJP candidate Babbu runs into wall of protesting farmers

5
Punjab The Tribune interview

PM to accord farmers red carpet welcome after poll

6
Punjab

Floating solar plant at Bhakra suffers damage

7
Comment

Navy women script sailing history

8
Entertainment

Actor Sahil Khan arrested in Mahadev betting app case

9
Punjab

BJP’s OBC Morcha secretary Kuldeep Shanty, Akali Dal’s SC wing leader Gurdarshan Lal join AAP

10
Punjab

Rising mercury, new connections push power demand past 10,000 MW for 1st time in April in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Election Commission has banned party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign song, claims AAP

Election Commission has banned party’s campaign song, claims AAP

It is probably the first time that the EC has imposed a ban ...

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

Lovely expresses his disagreement with the decision to ally ...

Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case

Actor Sahil Khan arrested in Mahadev betting app case

The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...

Lok Sabha election: Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib constituency

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

With this announcement, the SAD has fielded party candidates...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe over alleged sex scandal involving Deve Gowda’s grandson

Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving Deve Gowda’s grandson

Prajwal Revanna was the NDA candidate in Hassan Lok Sabha co...


Cities

View All

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

Gold ornaments, cash stolen from jewellery shop; 1 booked

Teenage girl raped, murdered; 6 booked

Lawyer duped of Rs 10 lakh accuses police of inaction

Slain Hindu leader Sudhir Suri’s brother booked

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

9.3mm rain in Chandigarh, mercury falls 3.5°C

70-year-old Panchkula man scammed, loses Rs 43.11 lakh

Will hold monthly meeting with MHA to resolve issues: Sanjay Tandon

Youth Congress leader Jitender Kumar Toti joins BJP along with 100 supporters

Election Commission has banned party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign song, claims AAP

Election Commission has banned party’s campaign song, claims AAP

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

Cab driver, 2 others injured as speeding Jaguar hits 3 vehicles in Delhi

Capital’s waste management failure stuns Supreme Court

Kejriwal’s wife Sunita holds inaugural poll roadshow

Jalandhar Police arrest operative of Vicky Gounder gang, recover 3 weapons

Jalandhar Police arrest member of Vicky Gounder gang

Jalandhar: Traders, vendors issued notices during anti-encroachment drive

Illegal mining: DC forms 5-member team

After Delhi High Court observations, BJP seeks Kejri’s resignation

Teen shows the way in Sultanpur Lodhi schools

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Contractor’s staff ‘overcharging’ visitors at bus stand parking lot in Ludhiana

Machines worth lakhs of rupees gutted as fire breaks out in shop in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital: 37 employees found absent during surprise checking

Announce paddy sowing schedule to make arrangements, govt urged

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Not paid for six months, college staff hold protest

Modern School win medals in football, basketball tourneys