Ruckus forces Harsimrat Badal to cut short speech at SAD youth workers' rally in Bathinda

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, April 28
Scuffle broke out between the youth workers and party leaders when Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, was giving speech, forcing her to stop in between and appeal to the workers to listen calmly.
However, after the incident Harsimrat Badal cut short her speech.
Even before the arrival of Harsimrat Badal, the youth workers tossed up chairs in the air thrice over some trivial issue. Party leaders and organisers had a difficult time in managing the workers as they repeatedly made appeals to the workers to sit on their seats as Harsimrat Badal was about to reach the event.
Photos and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media in which party workers can be seen throwing chairs at each other. There was chaos in the entire resort. The security personnel present at the spot took out the leaders. Bathinda Police had also reached the spot for investigation.
The reason behind the scuffle is unknown yet.
