 Best airport for business travel

Best airport for business travel

Vietnam

Best airport for business travel

Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has been voted the world’s best by business travellers with an average rating of 6.8 out of 10. It was followed by Singapore’s Changi Airport, Hong Kong International Airport and Qatar’s Hamad Airport. The list, compiled by businessfinancing.co.uk, collated passenger reviews of major airports from airlinequality.com. Verified travellers wrote that Noi Bai airport has an incredible range of facilities, especially the sky-view building containing an observation deck and numerous facilities for aviation enthusiasts. The terminals are extremely clean and airport staff very friendly. There are excellent food choices available, the list said. VN Express

Singapore

Virtual hospitals for home care

From April, Singapore is adding virtual hospitals to the healthcare scene. Once these have been fully integrated and scaled up, the Mobile Inpatient Care at Home (MIC@Home) scheme could replace the need for another large public hospital. Under the scheme, patients remain at home but are looked after by hospital teams, either through videoconferencing and teleconferencing, or in person. They are provided with any equipment they might need, such as a blood pressure monitor, thermometer and walking frames. Eligibility criteria includes patients being clinically stable and unlikely to require intensive hospital care. There should also be sufficient support system at home, besides Internet connectivity for online consultations. The Straits Times

Thailand

Biggest victim of SMS fraud

A report by Whoscall, a leading app to identify unknown callers, has found that Thailand is the biggest target for SMS scams in Asia, receiving a total of 58 million suspicious messages throughout the year. It revealed that scammers use fake links, fake login requests, prompts to download malicious software and fake one-page shopping sites in their attempts to trick the public. The data was released as part of the company’s annual report which studies the behaviour of scamming through incoming calls, messages and links from SMS messages. Fraudulent loan proposals and gambling websites are among the most frequent messages distributed. The Nation

Hong Kong

Public told to avoid monkeys

The Hong Kong government has urged the public not to come into contact with monkeys or feed them, after a person who was attacked by a monkey tested positive for a rare case of the herpes simiae virus, also known as B virus. It is the first human case of B virus recorded by the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health. Human-to-human transmission however is very rare, said the centre. The 37-year-old man, who had contact with wild monkeys and was wounded by them during a visit to Kam Shan Country Park in late February, was admitted to Yan Chai Hospital on March 21 with a fever and decreased consciousness. He is critical. China Daily

